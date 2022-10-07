Nigerian rising star Kemuel releases debut EP titled, 'Escape'

Details/Takeaway: Kemuel, a Nigerian-born musician, makes his debut with the release of his EP 'ESCAPE.' 'Champagne Girl,' a sultry R&B record, kicked off this cycle, followed by an upbeat opener "Finally," and now an orgasmic and solid 6-tracker with music created from the heart of this gifted 23-year-old. All of the songs on the project were written by Kemuel and produced by Wondah, an up-and-coming producer.