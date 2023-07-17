Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara walks away with ₦100 million prize

This was announced by Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, popularly known as IK, the host of the show, during the grand finale held in Lagos on Sunday.

Gbakara, 25, is walking away with ₦‎35 million cash prize with a brand new SUV, one year supply of Bigi drinks, a week get-away holiday to Cape Town, one year supply of WAW detergent and other prizes.

Performances on the live show were judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.

After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D'banj and Simi.

The season's Top 10 contestants were Savvy Henry, Constance, Goodness, Abraham, Quest, Precious Mac, Victory, Reigny, Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

And just a week to the end of the show, Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara emerged top 10 contestants.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Victory Gbakara is a lawyer, singer and song writer who hails from Delta State.