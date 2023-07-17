ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Idol winner Victory Gbakara walks away with ₦100 million prize

News Agency Of Nigeria

Victory Gbakara is a lawyer, singer and song writer who hails from Delta State.

Victory Gbakara [Nigerian Idol]
Victory Gbakara [Nigerian Idol]

This was announced by Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, popularly known as IK, the host of the show, during the grand finale held in Lagos on Sunday.

Gbakara, 25, is walking away with ₦‎35 million cash prize with a brand new SUV, one year supply of Bigi drinks, a week get-away holiday to Cape Town, one year supply of WAW detergent and other prizes.

Performances on the live show were judged by the viewers who hold the power to retain and evict contestants through their votes.

After five weeks of audition and theatre week performances, 10 contestants were adjudged best performers by the trio of Obi Asika, D'banj and Simi.

The season's Top 10 contestants were Savvy Henry, Constance, Goodness, Abraham, Quest, Precious Mac, Victory, Reigny, Ose Daniel, and Chisom.

And just a week to the end of the show, Precious Mac and Victory Gbakara emerged top 10 contestants.

He started singing at the tender age of nine and was part of a choir group, where he honed his singing skills.

He started singing at the tender age of nine and was part of a choir group, where he honed his singing skills.

