Artist: Yemi Alade featuring Rick Ross

Song Title: Oh My Gosh

Genre: Afro-pop, afrobeats, trap

Date of Release: April 30, 2019

Album: Woman of Steel

Producer: DJ Coublon

Video Director: Ryan Snyder

Details/Takeaway: Just hours after releasing the audio of the song, the usually fabulous-looking Yemi Alade has released a regal video for her collaboration with America rapper, Rick Ross.

While there is no story behind it, the video definitely soothes the eyes.

