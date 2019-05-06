First off, this song is a jam.

Artist: Ladipoe

Song Title: Jaiye

Genre: Afro-house

Date of Release: May 6, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Johnny Drille

Director: 88 Factor and Kewa Oni

Details/Takeaway: After the release of his debut album, Talk About Poe in the final quarter of 2019, the Mavin Records artist has decided to test the afro-house waters with this Johnny Drille-produced bass guitar and swarm string-rich sound that feels like something straight out of Mzanzi.

In truth, it is a banger. The video shares the same urban retro aesthetics with Major Lazer’s ‘Particula’ that showcases the rudiments of inner-city lifestyle in beauty, fashion, truth and architecture in technicolor.

You can watch the video below;