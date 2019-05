Artist: D’Prince featuring Rema

Song Title: Lavida

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: Lavida EP

Producer: Altims

Director: Clarence Peters

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off Mavin/Jonzing releasing their respective EPs, both artists now collaborate on this blend of R&B with early-2000s Timbaland and Magoo strings. In itself, the video prides itself on its props and picture.

