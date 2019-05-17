Date: May 17, 2019

Song Title: I Can’t Kill Myself

Artist: Timaya

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: Chriastingz

Album: Chulo Vibes

Video Director: PriorGold Pictures

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off the release of his recent 9-track EP, mercurial singer has released visuals for the seventh track on the EP.

The song gleans the Nigerian colloquialism, ‘I can’t comman kill myself,’ when things seem to going wrongly on when stress becomes a part of anything. The situations basically come with the ‘Ebenezer’ moment with Nigerians.

You can watch the video below;