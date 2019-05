Artist: Dremo featuring Mayorkun

Song Title: Dapada

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: Code Name Vol. I

Producer: Benjamz

Director: Qudus Badmus

Details/Takeaway: When Dremo’s Codename dropped in third quarter 2018, ‘Dapada’ seemed a fan favourite, but after parts of its video where shot three years ago, Dremo has finally dropped his video for the song.

You can watch the video below;