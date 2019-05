Artist: 9ice

Song Title: Arami

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Carpenter

Director: Dr. Nell

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off the release of ‘Keys’ and the visual for ‘Wahala Dey’ the AAR boss has released this video for the single which dropped in March 2019.

