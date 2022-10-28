Already released on quite a number of radio stations across the country with a good receptance so far, the duo of Oris Armstrong and Nature C, have come together on a sizzling number titled "Feelins".
New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...
#FeatureByOrisArmstrong:
Read Also
Setting a new trend within the Nigerian music industry and trading under the Feelings & Nature Music Ltd imprint, their newest collaboration is one which ignites the soul and preaches love in a highly classical manner - making their mark on the Nigerian Hip-Hop/Rap scene.
They might as well be considered as the next to watch on the scene as "Feelins" is set to heat up it's own niche - listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!
CONNECT WITH "Oris Armstrong"
Twitter: @N4TTYNIGGAC
Instagram: orisarmstrong1
_----_
#FeatureByOrisArmstrong
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Meet the cast of Africa Magic’s ‘Covenant’ series
New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...
Puncho shares new amapiano vibe titled 'Dance'
Shine TTW drops debut single 'No Religion'
Viral hitmaker Ajimovoix Drums returns with defining project 'That Unserious Focus Boi'
King Sunny Ade, Psquare, Yinka Davies to perform at AMAA 18th edition
Yaba Buluku Boyz return with an enchanting new single ‘Wa Kula’ featuring Jah Prayzah
Who is James Brown? Man? Woman? Trans? Drag queen? or Crossdresser?
Kido Madiba set to release new single 'Attention'
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox