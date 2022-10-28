New trend, with 'Feelins' from Oris Armstrong & Nature C...

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Already released on quite a number of radio stations across the country with a good receptance so far, the duo of Oris Armstrong and Nature C, have come together on a sizzling number titled "Feelins".

Setting a new trend within the Nigerian music industry and trading under the Feelings & Nature Music Ltd imprint, their newest collaboration is one which ignites the soul and preaches love in a highly classical manner - making their mark on the Nigerian Hip-Hop/Rap scene.

They might as well be considered as the next to watch on the scene as "Feelins" is set to heat up it's own niche - listen up and share your thoughts. | ENJOY!!!

Twitter: @N4TTYNIGGAC

Instagram: orisarmstrong1

