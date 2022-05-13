RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Zinoleesky, Rema and others

Authors:

Onyema Courage

New songs from Nigerian stars Davido, Burna Boy, Zinoleesky, Spinall, Asake, Rema, Shoody B, and others have been released this week.

New Music Friday (Cover: Davido)
Don Jazzy produced a new all-star record for Mavin Records, which features Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx, and Boy Spyce.

Burna Boy has finally released the 'Last Last' record that he performed at his Madison Square Garden show last month.

Rema collaborates with Dadju on 'One Time,' while Spinall enlists YBNL star Asake for his new single 'PALAZZO.'

Shoody B also released a new song titled 'One Day' from his 'Amazing Grace The EP' project.

Ria Sean of Aristokrats releases 'Thai Food,' while Obongjayar returns with 'Wrong for It,' featuring Nubya Garcia from his 'Some Nights I Dream of Doors' album.

Davido, this week's New Music Friday cover artist, collaborates with The Samples on 'Stand Strong,' a sensational record produced by Pheelz.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

