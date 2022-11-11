New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Wizkid, Mavins, Tiwa Savage, Vector, others
Wizkid and Vector drop new albums. Mavins, Tiwa Savage, Ugoccie, Timaya, others drop new singles.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
Starboy Entertainment's boss, Wizkid returns with his highly anticipated 5th studio album titled 'More Love Less Ego.'
Vector taps a few of his friends for 'Teslim: The Energy Lives On' album as KrizBeatz unites African rising stars on 'King of New Wave.'
Timaya, Bella Alubo, Maleek Berry drop new singles 'Sweet Us', 'Another Level' and 'My Way' respectively.
Larry Gaaga teams up with Black Sherif for 'Letter From Overseas' while The Cavemen returns with 'Adaugo.'
Ahead of their all star album, Mavin records drop new song 'Won Da Mo' featuring Boy Spyce, Magixx, Rema, Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe and Johnny Drille.
