New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

Onyema Courage

Finally, we got the 'Love, Damini' album from Burna Boy and more singles from Crayon, AV and others this week.

We have updated our New Music Friday : Official Playlist with fire tunes released this week.

Burna Boy covers the playlist this week. His record 'Different Size' seems to be one of our favourites off the album. The Nigerian pop singer employed the services of Victony, Ed Sheeran, J Hus, Khalid, Popcaan and others on his sixth studio album.

Mavin records' star. Crayon employs Sarz for 'Ijo (Laba Laba) while AV drops a new single tagged 'No Dey Form'.

Skales teams up with 1da Banton for the remix of his hit song 'Say You Bad' as Minz drops 'Lady'.

Blaq Jerzee and Phyno linked up for a new one titled 'Bag'.

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Authors:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

