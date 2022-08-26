New Music Friday: Latest music releases from BNXN, Olamide, Chike, Zinoleesky and others
BNXN, Chike, and DJ Tunez each release projects titled 'Bad Since '97,' 'Brother's Keeper,' and 'Cruise Control Vol. 1' while Zinoleesky, Olamide, and others release singles.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Song released this week:
BNXN, our cover for the week, taps Wizkid, Olamide and Wande Coal for 'Since '97.'
Olamide drops new single, 'We Outside' same as Zinoleesky who released another amapiano-laced single tagged 'Call of Duty'.
DJ Tunez recruits BRUME, Projexx, Wizkid, AV, Victony, Wande Coal and others for his 5-track project 'Cruise Control Vol. 1'
Chike releases his much-anticipated sophomore album, 'Brother's Keeper.'
Rema and Selena Gomez collaborate on the 'Calm Down' remix as CKay releases 'You' from his upcoming debut album 'Sad Romance.'
