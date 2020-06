Artist: Mr. Eazi

Album Title: One Day You Will Understand

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Date of Release: June 10, 2020

Producers: Guiltybeatz, Blaq Jerzee, Nonso Amadi, Legendury Beatz

Album Art and Tracklist:

Length: 4 songs, 10 minutes

Features: 2 – C Natty and King Promise

Label: emPawa, Banku

Details: On the Instagram announcement, Mr. Eazi wrote that, "Just dropped Something Light hope it gives you some Light."

You can get the EP HERE.