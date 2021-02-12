Artist: CKay

Album Title: Boyfriend

Genre: Afro-Fusion

Date of Release: February 12, 2021

Producers: Auxxie, BMH, Type A, Illeri and CKay

Album Art:

Length: 7 songs, 19 minutes

Features: 4 - Amaare, Oxlade, Bianca Costa and KiDi

Tracklist:

Singles: 2 - Felony, Kiss Me Like You Miss Me

Details/Takeaway: This is Ckay's third EP as an artist and his first as an artist of Warner Music Group. His first two EPs are Ckay The First and Who TF Is CKay?

This comes after a stellar run of international features including albums by Davido, Amaarae, J Molley and more.

You can stream the EP HERE.