Artist: CKay
Album Title: Boyfriend
Genre: Afro-Fusion
Date of Release: February 12, 2021
Producers: Auxxie, BMH, Type A, Illeri and CKay
Album Art:
Length: 7 songs, 19 minutes
Features: 4 - Amaare, Oxlade, Bianca Costa and KiDi
Tracklist:
Singles: 2 - Felony, Kiss Me Like You Miss Me
Details/Takeaway: This is Ckay's third EP as an artist and his first as an artist of Warner Music Group. His first two EPs are Ckay The First and Who TF Is CKay?
This comes after a stellar run of international features including albums by Davido, Amaarae, J Molley and more.
You can stream the EP HERE.