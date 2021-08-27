RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy, Justin Bieber Tems, Terri, Skepta, Ella Mai and more feature on Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos Deluxe'

Motolani Alake

The album is Wizkid's fifth overall solo body of work.

Wizkid to feature Burna Boy, Tems, Terri, Ella Mai, Skepta and more on 'Made In Lagos. (Starboy/RCA)

Details/Takeaway: The album is Wizkid's fifth overall solo body of work. After years of postponement, it's finally here in full flesh.

Wizkid adds three new tracks and features Buju and Justin Bieber. Bella Shmurda was meant to feature, but his label issues reportedly prevented that.

Artist: Wizkid

Album Title: Made In Lagos

Genre: Afrobeats, Afrobeat, Afro-swing, Afro-fusion, Bashment

Date of Release: October 29, 2020

Producers: Kel P, Blaq Jerzee, London, Sarz, Legendury Beatz, Dro, Juls, P2J, P.Priime

Length: 18 tracks, 66 minutes

Features: 9 - Burna Boy, Skepta, Damien Marley, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Tems, Ella Mai, H.E.R and Terri

Label: Starboy, RCA UK

You can stream the album HERE.

Motolani Alake

