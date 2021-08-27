Details/Takeaway: The album is Wizkid's fifth overall solo body of work. After years of postponement, it's finally here in full flesh.
Burna Boy, Justin Bieber Tems, Terri, Skepta, Ella Mai and more feature on Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos Deluxe'
Wizkid adds three new tracks and features Buju and Justin Bieber. Bella Shmurda was meant to feature, but his label issues reportedly prevented that.
Artist: Wizkid
Album Title: Made In Lagos
Genre: Afrobeats, Afrobeat, Afro-swing, Afro-fusion, Bashment
Date of Release: October 29, 2020
Producers: Kel P, Blaq Jerzee, London, Sarz, Legendury Beatz, Dro, Juls, P2J, P.Priime
Album Art:
Length: 18 tracks, 66 minutes
Features: 9 - Burna Boy, Skepta, Damien Marley, Tay Iwar, Projexx, Tems, Ella Mai, H.E.R and Terri
Tracklist:
Label: Starboy, RCA UK
You can stream the album HERE.
