Artist: Native Sound System, Sholz
NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz
Native Records' Multi-talented producer and DJ Sholz has made his solo debut with a two single pack release in which he recruits the assistance of sensational talents across different genres.
Song Title: Cruel Love/Vex
Genre: Afropop, Alternative
Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023
Producer: (Track 1 - Sholz, Adey, JMS), (Track 2 - Sholz, Adey)
Song Art:
Length: 5 minute 23 seconds
Features: 5 - Tar1q, Odumodu Blvck, Somadina, Candy Bleakz, Teezee
Label: NATIVE Records
Details/Takeaway: 'Cruel Love' is the first in a two-pack release by artist-producer SHŌLZ. Opening with a soft chord progression, Cruel Love' is a modern love story set with a funky electronic beat reminiscent of an MFR Souls Remix, with direct inspiration from Sweet Female Attitude’s 'Flowers'. On the single, SHŌLZ, featuring Somadina and TARI1Q, takes us through passionate themes of uncontrollable love and lust, calling forth memories of intensity of teen love, desire and heartbreak.
On the other hand 'Vex' is, at it’s core, a street anthem. With heavy-hitting bars from Nigerian drill artist ODUMODUBLVCK, Alté pioneer Teezee and a commanding chorus by CandyBleakz, 'Vex' is politically energetic and rousing. Reflecting the current youth sentiments in Nigeria surrounding the country’s 2023 Nigerian Elections. 'Vex' is an ode to overcoming adversity, striving for better and staying true to yourself.
