ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Native Records' Multi-talented producer and DJ Sholz has made his solo debut with a two single pack release in which he recruits the assistance of sensational talents across different genres.

Odumodu Blvck, Candy Bleakz,, Sholz, Somadina, Tar1q
Odumodu Blvck, Candy Bleakz,, Sholz, Somadina, Tar1q

Artist: Native Sound System, Sholz

Recommended articles

Song Title: Cruel Love/Vex

Genre: Afropop, Alternative

ADVERTISEMENT

Date of Release: March 3rd, 2023

Producer: (Track 1 - Sholz, Adey, JMS), (Track 2 - Sholz, Adey)

Song Art:

Native Sound System, Sholz - 'Cruel Love, Vex'
Native Sound System, Sholz - 'Cruel Love, Vex' Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Length: 5 minute 23 seconds

Features: 5 - Tar1q, Odumodu Blvck, Somadina, Candy Bleakz, Teezee

Label: NATIVE Records

Details/Takeaway: 'Cruel Love' is the first in a two-pack release by artist-producer SHŌLZ. Opening with a soft chord progression, Cruel Love' is a modern love story set with a funky electronic beat reminiscent of an MFR Souls Remix, with direct inspiration from Sweet Female Attitude’s 'Flowers'. On the single, SHŌLZ, featuring Somadina and TARI1Q, takes us through passionate themes of uncontrollable love and lust, calling forth memories of intensity of teen love, desire and heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand 'Vex' is, at it’s core, a street anthem. With heavy-hitting bars from Nigerian drill artist ODUMODUBLVCK, Alté pioneer Teezee and a commanding chorus by CandyBleakz, 'Vex' is politically energetic and rousing. Reflecting the current youth sentiments in Nigeria surrounding the country’s 2023 Nigerian Elections. 'Vex' is an ode to overcoming adversity, striving for better and staying true to yourself.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

Singing sensation Guchi returns with new single, 'Relate'

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

'That's my brother in Christ' - Ayra Starr clarifies relationship with Rema

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Major Lazer recruit Major League DJz & Joeboy for new hit single, 'Designer'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Rexxie & Ajebo Hustlers combine for new Amapiano tune, 'Call My Phone'

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Toke Makinwa slams Nigerians who bully online and claim to be different from street thugs

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Spyro recruits Tiwa Savage for 'Who Is Your Guy?' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Libianca taps Omah Lay & Ayra Starr for 'People' remix

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

Joeboy's hint at the arrival of a baby sparks excitement among fans

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wizkid, Soulja Boy

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Omah Lay at NPR

Omah Lay's struggles in Tiny Desk performance

Rema

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters top 20 of Billboard Hot 100

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy win Forbes Africa icons for 2021 [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid to headline Afro-nation Portugal