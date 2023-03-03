NATIVE Records' Sholz releases 'Cruel Love/Vex' ft. Somadina, TAR1Q, Teezee, OdumoduBlvck, & Candy Bleakz

Details/Takeaway: 'Cruel Love' is the first in a two-pack release by artist-producer SHŌLZ. Opening with a soft chord progression, Cruel Love' is a modern love story set with a funky electronic beat reminiscent of an MFR Souls Remix, with direct inspiration from Sweet Female Attitude’s 'Flowers'. On the single, SHŌLZ, featuring Somadina and TARI1Q, takes us through passionate themes of uncontrollable love and lust, calling forth memories of intensity of teen love, desire and heartbreak.