Naira Marley unveils new signee Vusic

Naira Marley has announced the addition of new talent to his record label. He made this revelation via his social media accounts on June 6, 2023.

The signee is called Vusic and in the video posted by Naira Marley, the new addition can be seen singing along to what is likely to be his debut single.

Vusic would be joining Naira Marley and Street-Pop sensation Zinoleesky on the Marlian Records book as the label would be hoping to replicate with him the success of its other acts.

Vusic's signing comes off the back of the Mohbad's departure from Marlian Music. Mohbad had left the record label on bad terms after calling out Marlian Music and Naira Marley for assault. He also accused the label of not paying him any royalty since he had been signed despite scoring some major hits.