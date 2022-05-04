RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

"My biggest fear is suffer" - Mavin records new star, Boy Spyce

Onyema Courage

Boy Spyce, the latest Mavin Records signee, says his greatest fear is suffering and that he is afraid of going back to where he started.

Boy Spyce

Boy Spyce spoke with Pulse Nigeria about his journey thus far and how pleased he is with the response his debut project received from the audience. The singer, who released an eponymous debut EP on April 15th, 2022, says he works extra hard just to avoid suffering again. In his own words,

"My biggest fear is suffer. That is what drives me. Every time I remember where I am coming from it motivates me to put in extra work because at the end of the day I am the only one for myself."

In response to whether his freestyles were recorded in order to get noticed, he stated that he did so because he was inspired and didn't care if it got noticed.

"Anytime I post a freestyle I don't really put my mind on it. I just post it do my thing and just hope for God's grace to work", he said.

Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

