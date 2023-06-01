The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Pheelz returns with the soaring floor-filler “YOLO.”

Pheelz shares new single 'YOLO'
Pheelz shares new single 'YOLO'

Recommended articles

“I’m chillin’ with the vibe, let me go go go,” the hitmaker croons over a sea of percussion and choral backup. That leads up to the uplifting chorus: “We only got one life, I believe in YOLO."

Pheelz's silky smooth vocals effortlessly rides the hip-swinging rhythms, resulting in yet another banger with universal appeal. The song's feel-good quality is reflected in the video, which finds Pheelz enjoying the simple pleasures of life — bus rides, blowup pools, and nighttime drives — with his friends.

Pheelz Good has already amassed more than 100 million combined streams. The 8-song set boasts features from Davido ('Electricity') and BNXN ('Finesse') and deftly blends Afrobeats bangers with songs rooted in melodic R&B — all of which showcase the rising star’s dazzling versatility and blinding future.

ADVERTISEMENT

'YOLO' was released on June 1, 2023, and it's available on all streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Official 'The House of Secrets' poster shows off 7 characters

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Beauty Tukura describes 'BBNaija' as a toxic reality show

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

Simi announces her first single of 2023 titled 'Stranger'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

What you need to know to about Nollywood/Bollywood series, 'Postcard'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

I want to take Afrobeats to China - Bad Boy Timz

Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Portable is a motivational speaker - DJ Tunez

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Shaffy Bello opens up about her split from husband after 25-year marriage

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 39 weeks on top spot of Billboard Afrobeats Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends 39 weeks on top spot of Billboard Afrobeats Chart

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian actor Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Nigerian actor Hawwal Ogungbadero, 29 others set Guinness World Record for longest recording session

Odumodu Blvck turns down request to perform at APC's Renewed Hope Concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted in music video shoot together

Burna Boy & Quavo spotted together in a video shoot

President Buhari confers Davido with OON national award

Buhari confers Davido with national award