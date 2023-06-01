Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'

“I’m chillin’ with the vibe, let me go go go,” the hitmaker croons over a sea of percussion and choral backup. That leads up to the uplifting chorus: “We only got one life, I believe in YOLO."

Pheelz's silky smooth vocals effortlessly rides the hip-swinging rhythms, resulting in yet another banger with universal appeal. The song's feel-good quality is reflected in the video, which finds Pheelz enjoying the simple pleasures of life — bus rides, blowup pools, and nighttime drives — with his friends.

Pheelz Good has already amassed more than 100 million combined streams. The 8-song set boasts features from Davido ('Electricity') and BNXN ('Finesse') and deftly blends Afrobeats bangers with songs rooted in melodic R&B — all of which showcase the rising star’s dazzling versatility and blinding future.

ADVERTISEMENT