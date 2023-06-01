Muti-talented hitmaker Pheelz returns with new single 'YOLO'
Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Pheelz returns with the soaring floor-filler “YOLO.”
Recommended articles
“I’m chillin’ with the vibe, let me go go go,” the hitmaker croons over a sea of percussion and choral backup. That leads up to the uplifting chorus: “We only got one life, I believe in YOLO."
Pheelz's silky smooth vocals effortlessly rides the hip-swinging rhythms, resulting in yet another banger with universal appeal. The song's feel-good quality is reflected in the video, which finds Pheelz enjoying the simple pleasures of life — bus rides, blowup pools, and nighttime drives — with his friends.
Pheelz Good has already amassed more than 100 million combined streams. The 8-song set boasts features from Davido ('Electricity') and BNXN ('Finesse') and deftly blends Afrobeats bangers with songs rooted in melodic R&B — all of which showcase the rising star’s dazzling versatility and blinding future.
'YOLO' was released on June 1, 2023, and it's available on all streaming platforms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng