RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn returns with new hit single 'Xtra Cool'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Young Jonn has released a new single he calls 'Xtra Cool'.

Young Jonn - Xtra Cool
Young Jonn - Xtra Cool

Artist: Young Jonn

Recommended articles

Song Title: Xtra Cool

Genre: Afropop

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producer: Reward Beatz

Song Art:

Young Jonn - Xtra Cool
Young Jonn - Xtra Cool Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Chocolate City

Details/Takeaway: The new single solidifies Young Jonn's stance in the music industry as a talented artist with a seamless ability to churn out hit songs. The high tempo groovy mix follows the love/romance theme and is a testament of his commitment and love for a new romantic interest.

This year, Young Jonn is set to re-emphasize his musical excellence and artistry with the release of his sophomore project ‘Love Is Not Enough’ Vol.2 EP with additional tracks from his debut.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Tems recounts struggles before stardom, says she used to steal food

Flavour returns with new single 'My Sweetie'

Flavour returns with new single 'My Sweetie'

Adekunle Gold drops '5 Star' remix featuring Rick Ross

Adekunle Gold drops '5 Star' remix featuring Rick Ross

Rising Afrobeats sensation The Therapist recruits Mayorkun for 'Nack' remix

Rising Afrobeats sensation The Therapist recruits Mayorkun for 'Nack' remix

Tiwa Savage joins Major League DJz & Major Lazer for new single 'Koo Koo Fun'

Tiwa Savage joins Major League DJz & Major Lazer for new single 'Koo Koo Fun'

Mr. Eazi, Joey B, and DJ Tarico combine for new single 'Patek'

Mr. Eazi, Joey B, and DJ Tarico combine for new single 'Patek'

'I struggled with depression and found comfort in food' - BBNaija's Uriel

'I struggled with depression and found comfort in food' - BBNaija's Uriel

DJ Boat & Kobi Jonz close out the summer with celebratory bop, 'Turn Up'

DJ Boat & Kobi Jonz close out the summer with celebratory bop, 'Turn Up'

Young Jonn returns with new hit single 'Xtra Cool'

Young Jonn returns with new hit single 'Xtra Cool'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at No 66 on Billboard 200

Asake

Fans react as Asake teases new song 10 days after dropping debut album