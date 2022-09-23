Artist: Young Jonn
Young Jonn returns with new hit single 'Xtra Cool'
Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Young Jonn has released a new single he calls 'Xtra Cool'.
Song Title: Xtra Cool
Genre: Afropop
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: Reward Beatz
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: The new single solidifies Young Jonn's stance in the music industry as a talented artist with a seamless ability to churn out hit songs. The high tempo groovy mix follows the love/romance theme and is a testament of his commitment and love for a new romantic interest.
This year, Young Jonn is set to re-emphasize his musical excellence and artistry with the release of his sophomore project ‘Love Is Not Enough’ Vol.2 EP with additional tracks from his debut.
