MTN Y’ello star winner “DOTTI” shuts down Lagos at the grand finale of Make Music Lagos

The event, which has been held yearly to celebrate World Music Day after it was launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique (Festival of Music), has now become a global celebration held in more than 1000 cities in 120 countries.

In its five years since coming to Nigeria, it has had a combined audience count of thousands with veteran performers in the Nigerian music industry, including, King Sunny Ade, Bez Idakula, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, Waje and Omawumi, gracing the Shutdown stage.

Pulse Nigeria

This year, the grand finale was headlined by some of Nigeria’s most talented performers, including Iyanya, Dotti, Femi Leye and MI Abaga. Other music talents at the finale were David B who performed Sunny Day, Etuk Ubong who performed Mass Corruption and Ayaya, Femi Leye reimagined Ara, Brymo remixed Alajo Somolu and Cill Soul delivered an inspired rendition of Lover. Laolu Gbenjo came with so much energy and performed Oniduro and other evergreen Yoruba medleys.

The Make Music Lagos was made possible by MTN Nigeria’s partnership with the Lagos State Government and Make Music Nigeria, in line with its continued support for entertainment, to provide a platform for Nigerian musicians who are interested in seizing the opportunity to take part in the event. MTN also gave 30% discounts off all its data plans at the event which was redeemable upon the insertion of an eight-digit code.