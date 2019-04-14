They are Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi, billed to perform alongside some of the biggest music stars.

As Pulse reported on 'how to live stream Coachella 2019' yesterday, Mr Eazi performed at 10 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 and it was streamed live on Coachella's YouTube page.

Backed up by a live band and a selection of male and female dancers at the event, Eazi was filled with boundless energy as he performed songs like 2016 smash hit, ‘Skin Tight, ‘Akwaaba’ (which he made alongside Guiltybeatz, Patapaa and Pappy Kojoo), ‘London Town,’ ‘Leg Over,’ the Afro-house ‘ShaSha Ku Shasha’ (which he made with Destruction Boyz) and so forth.

The ‘Life Is Eazi’ series creator was dressed in patterned white trousers, a blue top and sunglasses as he thrilled the multicultural crowd. Even the Caucasians had no choice but move their bodies. You can watch the performance below;

Burna will perform on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 7:15pm. If you are not in California, you have no reason to worry. All you have to do is visit Coachella’s YouTube Channel and click, ‘COACHELLA 2019,’ or watch through the link below;

Some of the other acts billed to perform there are; Solange, Kid Cudi, Aphex Twin, the 1975, Diplo, Weezer, Rosalía, Yves Tumor, SOPHIE, Mac DeMarco, Idris Elba, Jon Hopkins, Kaytranada, Anderson Paak, Juice WRLD, Playboi Carti and 66 others.

The second leg of Coachella holds between April 19, 2019 and April 21, 2019 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.