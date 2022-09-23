Artist: Mr. Eazi
Mr. Eazi, Joey B, and DJ Tarico combine for new single 'Patek'
Nigerian international sensation Mr. Eazi has joined forces with Ghanaian sensation Joey B, and talented artist and producer DJ Tarico for new Ampiano jam titled 'Patek'.
Song Title: Patek
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022
Producer: DJ Tarico
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 38 seconds
Features: 2 - Joey B, DJ Tarico
Label: EmPawa Africa Limited
Details/Takeaway: International sensation Mr. Eazi has decided to also glean an Amapiano hit and for this he employs the services of Ghanaian sensation Joey B and DJ Tarico who is the man behind the famous 'Yaba Buluku'.
