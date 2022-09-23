RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mr. Eazi, Joey B, and DJ Tarico combine for new single 'Patek'

Nigerian international sensation Mr. Eazi has joined forces with Ghanaian sensation Joey B, and talented artist and producer DJ Tarico for new Ampiano jam titled 'Patek'.

Artist: Mr. Eazi

Song Title: Patek

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producer: DJ Tarico

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 38 seconds

Features: 2 - Joey B, DJ Tarico

Label: EmPawa Africa Limited

Details/Takeaway: International sensation Mr. Eazi has decided to also glean an Amapiano hit and for this he employs the services of Ghanaian sensation Joey B and DJ Tarico who is the man behind the famous 'Yaba Buluku'.

