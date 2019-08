Artist: Jidenna featuring Mr. Eazi

Song Title: Zodi

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Album: 85ToAfrica

Producer: Juls

Label: Fear and Fancy/Wondaland/Epic

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to ‘Tribe,’ American-born Nigerian artist, Jidenna releases this one alongside ‘Sou Sou.’

You can listen to the song below;