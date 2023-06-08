Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour

The Choplife World Series 2023 tour kicks off July 7 in Barcelona, Spain, with additional Europe dates in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin and Stockholm across July and August. The North America leg begins August 25 in San Francisco, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston and New York City. Additional dates, including those in Africa, are forthcoming.

Pulse Nigeria

The group consists of Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi who serves as the leader and Minister of Enjoyment and British-Kenyan selector DJ Edu (of BBC 1Xtra fame) who anchors ChopLife’s high-energy performances with a mix of amapiano, afrobeats and Afrodance sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ChopLife SoundSystem is both a studio project and a touring rave, putting a unique African spin on the mobile sound systems that are the backbone of Jamaican dancehall culture.

This summer’s tour follows the May 26 release of ChopLife SoundSystem’s debut album, 'Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles'. The 14-track album is an immersive dive into the heart of Amapiano, the deeply soulful dance music genre that’s exploded out of South Africa to become one of the world's most buzzed-about new sounds.