Mr. Eazi announces Choplife Soundsystem world tour
Mr. Eazi is set to give fans in selected cities across the world an unforgettable experience.
Recommended articles
The Choplife World Series 2023 tour kicks off July 7 in Barcelona, Spain, with additional Europe dates in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Berlin and Stockholm across July and August. The North America leg begins August 25 in San Francisco, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston and New York City. Additional dates, including those in Africa, are forthcoming.
The group consists of Nigerian superstar Mr Eazi who serves as the leader and Minister of Enjoyment and British-Kenyan selector DJ Edu (of BBC 1Xtra fame) who anchors ChopLife’s high-energy performances with a mix of amapiano, afrobeats and Afrodance sounds.
ChopLife SoundSystem is both a studio project and a touring rave, putting a unique African spin on the mobile sound systems that are the backbone of Jamaican dancehall culture.
This summer’s tour follows the May 26 release of ChopLife SoundSystem’s debut album, 'Chop Life, Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles'. The 14-track album is an immersive dive into the heart of Amapiano, the deeply soulful dance music genre that’s exploded out of South Africa to become one of the world's most buzzed-about new sounds.
The project includes guest features from a mix of both South African music giants and emerging underground stars, including Focalistic, Anaati, Ami Faku, Moonchild Sanelly, Major League Djz, Mellow & Sleazy, Nkosazana Daughter, 2woshort, Stompiiey, Mo-T and Aymos.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng