Morravey details how Davido signed her into DMW

In an interview with 'Turntable Charts,' the elated singer revealed that she was left stunned upon receiving Davido's message and was unable to move from her bed. She stated that the head of 30BG had reached out to her, asking for her phone number and expressing his interest in signing her.

She said, "I was practising to make a cover of a song, [and] my friend was videoing without me knowing. So, weeks later, when we couldn't post that particular song, he posted that video [the part] where I was not showing in it. When he posted it, it was everywhere. Then, one morning, I saw one text message and when I checked it, it was Davido. I shouted 'Ye!' I froze. I was on my bed. And then, I texted my manager.

"He [Davido] was like: 'Your voice is amazing. Can I have your number?' Then, he texted me: 'What's up? It's David...' Then, he texted me on WhatsApp and everything went down. He was like: 'I want to see you in Lagos.' And that's how I pushed from Port Harcourt to Lagos."

