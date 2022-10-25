Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Content of the letter: The letter headed "Termination Notice" reads in part that Naira Marley orchestrated and carried out violent attacks on their client (Mohbad).

It also provided that Naira Marley has failed to pay all royalties and advances due to Mohbad as agreed in the contract entered into in 2019.

The notice stated that it was on the basis that Mohbad was terminating his contract with Marlian Records.