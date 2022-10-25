RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Adeayo Adebiyi

The legal representatives of street-pop act Mohbad have served a notice of contract termination on Naira Marley the owner of Marlian Records.

Mohbad, Naira Marley
Mohbad, Naira Marley

Details: On Tuesday, 25th 2022, Mohbad's lawyers served Naira Marley's Marlian Records with notice of contract termination. This comes off the back of the highly publicized disagreement between Mohbad and Marlian Records.

Read Also

Content of the letter: The letter headed "Termination Notice" reads in part that Naira Marley orchestrated and carried out violent attacks on their client (Mohbad).

It also provided that Naira Marley has failed to pay all royalties and advances due to Mohbad as agreed in the contract entered into in 2019.

The notice stated that it was on the basis that Mohbad was terminating his contract with Marlian Records.

It also demanded that Naira Marley pay all the royalties, advances, and all monetary compensation due to Mohbad under the contract. The letter also demanded that Naira Marley hands back to Mohbad the catalog of all the songs released under Marlian Records.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Pepsi announces all-expense paid VVIP trip to Cape Town for all BBNaija Level-Up housemates

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Mohbad's lawyers serve Naira Marley's Marlian Records contract termination notice

Kiki Omeili is traveling the world and documenting her best moments [Pulse Interview]

Kiki Omeili is traveling the world and documenting her best moments [Pulse Interview]

'Rise' EP is a lengthy supplication made into different catchy tunes [Pulse Album Review]

'Rise' EP is a lengthy supplication made into different catchy tunes [Pulse Album Review]

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is 43% Nigerian

Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Victony & Tempoe drops colorful visuals for hit single 'Soweto'

Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

Bella Okagbue signs with Fastest Cakes, becomes brand ambassador

Actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola splits up

Actor Kunle Afod and wife Desola splits up

5 money lessons from Bella Shmurda’s interview with Korty

5 money lessons from Bella Shmurda’s interview with Korty

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido, Koffee

'He's not just an artist, he's a musician' Jamaican star Koffee hails Davido

Laycon

Laycon becomes member of Grammy voting committee

Ayra Starr, Asake, Young Jonn

Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ retains top spot, Young Jonn's 'Xtra Cool' climbs to NO.3 on TurnTable Top 100

Ayra Starr - '19 & Dangerous' deluxe

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky