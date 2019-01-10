M.I, Blaqbonez, A-Q, Loose Kaynon release the visuals to 'L.A.M.B Cypher 2019.'

While 2018 was a thrilling year for Hip-hop in Nigeria, the new year has kicked off on a blazing note with the release of this bar-fest cypher from the Chocolate City family.

In August, MI engineered the release of three projects under the LAMB August tag, which birthed albums like Loose Kaynon and A-Q's ''Crown'', M.I's ''Yung Denzel'' and Blaqbonez's ''Bad Boy Blaq.''

The quartet are back with this freestyle where for over five minutes, they delivered nothing but acidic laced bars.

Who got the best verse?