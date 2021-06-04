RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MI Abaga and Oxlade sing for love on new single, 'All My Life'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song documents love in hushed tunes and loud calmness.

MI Abaga and Oxlade sing for love on new single, 'All My Life.' (IM)

Details/Takeaway: As MI Abaga prepares to release a new album, he releases his second single featuring Headies-nominated singer, Oxlade.

Date: June 4, 2021

Song Title: All My Life

Artist: MI Abaga featuring Oxlade

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B

Producer: TBD

Album: TBD

Video Director: Ademola Falomo

Label: Incredible Music

You can listen to the song below;

