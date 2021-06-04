MI Abaga and Oxlade sing for love on new single, 'All My Life'
The song documents love in hushed tunes and loud calmness.
Date: June 4, 2021
Song Title: All My Life
Artist: MI Abaga featuring Oxlade
Genre: Afro-pop, Afro&B
Producer: TBD
Album: TBD
Video Director: Ademola Falomo
Label: Incredible Music
You can listen to the song below;
