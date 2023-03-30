Mercy Chinwo threatens Obidiz with ₦2 billion lawsuit for using her name in a song

The letter, dated March 23, 2023, carried the heading “DEROGATORY AND DEFAMATORY USE OF THE NAME AND IMAGE OF MINISTER MERCY CHINWO IN A SECULAR MUSIC AUDIO AND VIDEO: NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST.”

The famous gospel artist accused Obidiz was accused of using her name in a derogatory manner. Her lawyers further requested for four things from Obidiz:

That you immediately CEASE AND DESIST from any further use of the name and image of Our Client in promotion of your music. That you take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled "Mercy Chinwo" which you published on be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Sound Cloud and any other platform whereby you made such publication. That you take down or cause to be taken down, the promotional video containing the image and clips of Our Client from all social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and any other social media platform where you made such promotion. That you immediately make public an apology in writing, addressed to Our Client and publicised on all social media platforms whereby you express a retraction and remorse for the harassment, defamation of character and unauthorized use of Our Client's name and image.

The letter further stated that the failure to comply with the requests will lead to a suit of ₦2 billion in damages.

As at the time of filing this report, the song in question was still available on streaming platforms.