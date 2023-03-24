Mercy Chinwo shares her unwavering faith in new single 'Confidence'
Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has released a new single titled 'Confidence'.
Artist: Mercy
Song Title: Confidence
Genre: Gospel
Date of Release: March 24th, 2023
Producer: Israel Dammy
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 04 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Native Records
Details/Takeaway: 'Confidence' is a reflection of her unshakeable belief in God's goodness and provision. According to Minister Mercy, the song was born during a challenging period in her life, which compelled her to trust Jesus entirely.
For Mercy Chinwo, "Confidence is more than just a song; it's a call to action for her fans who have eagerly anticipated the release of this song — an invitation for them to put their trust in God completely. "Confidence" gives hope and assurance of who Christ is.”
With her latest single, Mercy Chinwo is lending her voice to the voiceless, encouraging them that it's never too late to turn whatever disappointment they face into a blessing, that with confidence in God, victory is certain.
