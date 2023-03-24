ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Chinwo shares her unwavering faith in new single 'Confidence'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has released a new single titled 'Confidence'.

Artist: Mercy

Song Title: Confidence

Genre: Gospel

Date of Release: March 24th, 2023

Producer: Israel Dammy

Song Art:

Length: 2 minute 04 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Native Records

Details/Takeaway: 'Confidence' is a reflection of her unshakeable belief in God's goodness and provision. According to Minister Mercy, the song was born during a challenging period in her life, which compelled her to trust Jesus entirely.

For Mercy Chinwo, "Confidence is more than just a song; it's a call to action for her fans who have eagerly anticipated the release of this song — an invitation for them to put their trust in God completely. "Confidence" gives hope and assurance of who Christ is.”

With her latest single, Mercy Chinwo is lending her voice to the voiceless, encouraging them that it's never too late to turn whatever disappointment they face into a blessing, that with confidence in God, victory is certain.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

