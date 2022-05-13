Meet Unstoppable DJ Nero - His journey so far, clubfoot campaign, music and more

Pulse Nigeria

Who is Unstoppable DJ Nero?

Anih Chineye Jeremiah, fondly called by his stage name ‘Unstoppable DJ Nero’, born on May 19, 1995, is a Nigerian disc jockey revered as one of the best DJs in Nigeria and the world at large.

He started his music career as a disc jockey at a tender age. His love and passion enabled to make his fans and Clients happy through his unique ways of mixing and controlling different songs of varied genres, appends the ‘Unstoppable’ to his name.

On what inspired him to take up a career and how he came up with his stage names, UnstoppableDJ, Nero. In affition to growing up in an environment that appreciates music, he said and quote

‘’I grew up in an environment where people love music. I was listening to various genres of music including; pop, afro-juju, highlife, afro-beat, jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, soul, etc. I first started as a DJ under the stage name DJ JDN, but I had to switch to Unstoppable DJ Nero after I failed to secure a record label contract upon releasing several mixtapes. Later, I became popular as a DJ for hosting street carnivals, and events that involved lyrical rap battles between upcoming and underground rappers, and also dance competitions.’’

In 2018, DJ Nero released a mixtape titled ‘Best Of June’, a compilation of songs that featured several Nigerian artists including; Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, Duncan Mighty, and Yemi Alade among others. The mixtape included “Lagos Vibes”, a song that had vocals from Wizkid.

Although known for working with several personalities., DJ Nero, however, gained more recognition for pushing and promoting upcoming artists in Nigeria and the world at large. Inspired by the phenomenal producer, DJ Khaled, his collaboration with dancehall Artiste, Patoranking kicked off his plan to become one of the most formidable Music Entertainers in Africa and around the world.

In subtle statements and opportunity given, Unstoppable DJ Nero also known as the gOD Entertainer has also given and shared his believes, knowing there's nothing he cannot achieve. He has also hinted that although music is his first love, it is however, a secondary thing as the campaign for Clubfoot remains his primary and utmost priority.

DJ Nero who will be celebrating 10 years on stage this year, said what he does over the years as a professional DJ that has made him remain relevant in the industry is that; “I practice and learn a lot, and I am still learning every day. Also, I believe in creating a unique vibe anytime I play. I am a very positive person, nothing fails in my hand, I am born for greatness’’ he said.

