Meek Mill features Drake, JayZ on new album Championships

news

Meek Mill has officially released his first full project since his return from prison, ''Championships.''

The rapper who has been most vocal since his return following the overturning of his controversial jail sentence by a Philadelphia Supreme Judge follows up his ''Legends of the Summer EP'' released earlier in the year with this new project.

This album contains 20 songs and features big-name special guests in Jay-Z, Drake, Cardi B, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Jeremih, Kodak Black, Ella Mai, and Fabolous.

One of the noteworthy tracks on the album is 'Going Bad' which features Drake. The duo had been involved in a rap feud for years before squashing the beef and famously stepping on stage together in September.

On 'What's Free?' with Jay Z and Rick Ross, Hov's verse has lines that seemingly takes shot at Kanye West for his affinity with President Donald Trump, while Cardi B comes for Nicki Minaj again with her 'On Me' verse.

Meek has also announced that he will be going on the ''Motivation Tour'' to promote the album from Feburary 2019.