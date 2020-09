Artist: Jamopyper featuring Mayorkun

Song Title: If E Nor Be You

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: September 4, 2020

Label: ZANKU

Producer: Mr Jabulani

Video Director: Naya

Details/Takeaway: This gearing up to be one of the biggest Nigerian songs of third quarter 2020. After signing to Zlatan's label, Zanku in December 2019 and featuring on 'Of Lay Lay' earlier in the year, Jamopyper is having his moment.

You can play the song below;