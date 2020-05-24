On May 24, 2020, as Cynthia Morgan became the lead trending topic on Twitter NG, May D has also weighed in with his story.

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, "For your information I was staying in their boys squatters with their driver and their cook just one room all of us shared a toilet and I had big songs and also the other side of their twin duplex was empty! Now! I slept on brand new television carton used my shirt as cover cloth."

You might remember that in May 2011, it was announced that May D signed to the P Square-owned Square Records. He then featured on a remix of 'Chop My Money' by P Square and alongside Akon. A short while after, Square Records also shot videos like 'Soundtrack' and 'Ile Ijo' for the University of Lagos graduate, May D.

Then in August 2012, May D announced his split from Square Records and announced his own label, Confam Entertainment. Before he signed to Square Records, he was best known for his hook on Kel's 'Too Fine' and as the rapper on Alaye's SugarKane Records. Alaye is the rapper who featured on P Square's 'Temptation' in the 2000s.

At the time, Jude 'Engees' Okoye said, "We at Northside and Square records wish him all the best in his career and life."

But in January 2013, Jude Okoye told HipOn TV that, "We sign in artistes as our way of giving back to the society, and by the time they become known, we let them be. However when May D came in, he wanted more than that, he wanted to be Psquare, a name that we have struggled to be build for years…”

Recently, May D released an EP titled, May Day.