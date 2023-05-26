International Afrobeats sensation Mannywellz drop new EP 'Don't Tell Anyone'

On May 25, 2023, Mannywellz released his 'Don't Tell Anyone' which is his third project coming off the back of 'Soul Fro' in 2018, and 'Mirage' released in 2020.

Mannywellz has earlier released 'Ouu Ahh' and 'Magic' with the former enjoying commercial success and surpassing over 2.3 million in streams on Spotify.

The 7-track EP packs a captivating blend of genres as Mannywellz showcases his ability as a special genre-bending talent who has the ability to infuse his Western influences with his ever-present Nigerian roots.

Earlier in 2023, Mannywellz enjoyed a viral moment when his cover of SZA's 'Blind' gained traction across Instagram and Tik Tok. This introduced him to more listeners and gave them a glimpse of his ability to infuse Yoruba Folk elements into Pop music.