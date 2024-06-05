ADVERTISEMENT
Hitmaking producer Magicsticks teams up with L.A.X for new single 'Loke'

Afrobeats star L.A.X releases his first single of the year titled 'Loke'.

'Loke' explores the themes of triumph, elevation, inspiration, and success as L.A.X gives a performance that is a testament to his resilience in the face of adversities on his way to becoming an international sensation.

'Loke' is set to receive a colourful music video that will further showcase L.A.X's superstar status.

'Loke' comes on the heels of a momentous 2023 where L.A.X completed a 25-city European tour following the release of his album 'No Bad Vibes' which featured guest appearances from Black Sherif, Ayra Starr, and Konshens, among other stars.

Globally known for his signature fusion of Afrobeats, Afropop, and Ampaiano, L.A.X has consecutively proven his musical abilities by churning out cross-continental hit songs among which is 'Sempe' which has amassed over 142M streams on Spotify with the music video surpassing 53 million views on YouTube.

Having worked with some of the most sought-after artists including Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Maleek Berry, Simi, and more, L.A.X continues to grow as a sensational talent carving a niche for himself amidst Afrobeats' global rise.

His latest single 'Loke' with Magicsticks is a testament to L.A.X's hitmaking status as he gears up for another exciting summer.

