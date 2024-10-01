'Made In Lagos' is the most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music

Recommended articles
Apple Music celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day with Oshe Naija (meaning Thanks Nigeria in Yoruba), a month-long initiative that will pay tribute to several regions that have significantly shaped the soundscape of Nigerian music and primed it for a worldwide audience.
As part of the celebrations, Apple Music published the list of the top 10 most streamed Nigerian albums of all time on the platform.
The list is topped by Wizkid's critically acclaimed album 'Made In Lagos' released in 2020. The album spawned the global hit record 'Essence' featuring Tems which won the 2022 BET Award for Best Collaboration.
Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini' is second on the list while his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'African Giant' comes in at number three.
Tems' 'For Broken Ears' is the fourth most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music. It's the only project by a female artist and also the only EP on the list.
Top Nigerian Albums on Apple Music
- Made In Lagos - Wizkid
- Love, Damini - Burna Boy
- African Giant - Burna Boy
- For Broken Ears - Tems
- I Told Them… - Burna Boy
- Twice As Tall - Burna Boy
- Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake
- Timeless - Davido
- Work Of Art - Asake
- Boy Alone - Omah Lay
As part of Apple Music's celebration of Nigerian 64th Independence, the platform will release the Oshe Naija collection will feature 8 exclusively curated playlists by Afro-fusion superstar Omah Lay (Port Harcourt), Hip-Hop force ODUMODUBLVCK (Abuja), maverick rapper Shallipopi (Benin City), Afro-R&B doyenne Qing Madi (Benin City), genre-bending singer-songwriter Seyi Vibez (Lagos), legendary Afro-pop singer-songwriter 2Baba (Jos), sure-fire rapper Jeriq (Enugu) and trailblazing up-coming singer Bloody Civilian (Abuja).