'Made In Lagos' is the most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music

Apple Music celebrates Nigeria’s Independence Day with Oshe Naija (meaning Thanks Nigeria in Yoruba), a month-long initiative that will pay tribute to several regions that have significantly shaped the soundscape of Nigerian music and primed it for a worldwide audience.

As part of the celebrations, Apple Music published the list of the top 10 most streamed Nigerian albums of all time on the platform.

The list is topped by Wizkid's critically acclaimed album 'Made In Lagos' released in 2020. The album spawned the global hit record 'Essence' featuring Tems which won the 2022 BET Award for Best Collaboration.

Burna Boy's Grammy-nominated sixth album 'Love, Damini' is second on the list while his Grammy-nominated fourth album 'African Giant' comes in at number three.

Tems' 'For Broken Ears' is the fourth most streamed Nigerian album of all time on Apple Music. It's the only project by a female artist and also the only EP on the list.

Top Nigerian Albums on Apple Music

Made In Lagos - Wizkid Love, Damini - Burna Boy African Giant - Burna Boy For Broken Ears - Tems I Told Them… - Burna Boy Twice As Tall - Burna Boy Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake Timeless - Davido Work Of Art - Asake Boy Alone - Omah Lay

