The Next Rated, the most contentious category in the Headies, appears to be on track this year, with no unexpected nominations. All of the artists nominated this year have had a truly impactful year, releasing songs that have exposed them to millions of fans worldwide, indicating their potential to truly take over the world in the months or years to come.
Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, others nominated for Headies Next Rated Award 2022
The nominees for the 15th Headies awards have just been announced, and Lojay, Ruger, Zinoleesky, and others have all been nominated in the Next Rated category.
Recommended articles
This year, debutants such as Ayra Starr, Ruger, and Lojay were all nominated for Next Rated.
The Next Rated This category is a voting category for the most promising act (with an EP or Album) in the year under review. Below are the albums nominated this year.
- AYRA STARR
- BNXN
- LOJAY
- RUGER
- ZINOLEESKY
The Headies Awards show is scheduled to hold on Sunday 4th September, 2022 at the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, USA.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng