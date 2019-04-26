Lit Vybez releases debut EP, "Fire Vybez"

Lit Vybez who is a formidable young Afropop artist, has been working effortlessly to feed his buzzing fans with a deserving sound. Speaking on the release of his EP, Lit Vybez said: "I've Worked on this project for a whole year, so glad I can finally share it with you guys"

Off the amazing body of work is a banging track featuring the Zanku crooner Zlatan Ibile which is titled ‘Dey ur Dey’.

Released under Hightunes Records and distributed by Freeme Digital, the EP is available for download & streaming worldwide.

