Artist: DJ Cuppy featuring Zlatan Ibile

Song Title: Gelato

Genre: Shepeteri

Date of release: August 15, 2019

Producer: P Prime

Mixed and mastered: Spyritmyx.

Label: TBA

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: ‘Gelaoooooottttttooooo!’ The highly anticipated single is finally here.

