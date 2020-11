Details/Takeaway: Reekado Banks and Attifaya had collaborated on 'Higher Your Body' in 2019 - when Attifaya was still Attitude. "You never buy okada, you dey curse who buy Range Rover..." is a really wild line. This is Banks' follow-up to his impressive single, 'Need More.'

Date: November 20, 2020

Song Title: You Dey Mad

Artist: Reekado Banks featuring Attifaya

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Banks Music

You can listen to the song below;