Artist: Olamide (Badoo)

Song Title: Spirit

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: April 19, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Pheelz

Details/Takeaway: As Pulse reported yesterday, Olamide has dropped new single, 'Spirit.'

Following the release of the ever-growing ‘Woske’ - after initial skepticism, and the transient ‘Buga Small Small (Freestlye),’ the YBNL Boss is back to stake a claim for the throne, and on this one, he has “refused to downgrade from god to human” on mellow beat, fit for an owanbe session.

The song - mixed by TY Mix - represents a mix of self-confidence and simple braggadocio. In some ways, the beat is simple.

Could Badoo be part of a new album? Pulse will provide updates as they happen.

You can listen to the song here;