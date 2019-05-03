Artist: Naira Marley featuring Zlatan Ibile

Song Title: Am I A Yahoo Boy?

Genre: Afrobeat, Shepeteri

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Details/Takeaway: A few weeks ago, UK-based Nigerian singer, Naira Marley stirred the pot of outrage a little further, and declared slavery a supposed validation for internet fraud, and then backed up his claims with the national problems currently confronting Nigeria.

Now that the dust has settled, after his claims gained support from his fellow artists like Davido, Oladips, Zlatan Ibile and so forth, the braided ‘Japa’ crooner has seemingly decided to capitalize on the issue by releasing a song explicitly titled, ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy?’ featuring Zlatan.

While the song looks set for controversy, rap heads will appreciate some bars on this one. This comes after the pair’s collaboration on ‘Illuminati.’

You can listen to the song here;