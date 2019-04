Date: April 29, 2019

Song Title: Hello Esther

Artist: Ice Prince featuring DJ Tunez

Genre: Pon Pon

Producer: DJ Coublon

Album: TBA

Details/Takeaway: As a follow-up to his impressive single, ‘Feel Good,’ Ice Prince has released, ‘Hello Esther’ a pon pon sound that seems an ode to a lucky woman named, Esther. It aso showcases Ice rapping and chopping up some bars.

