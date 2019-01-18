DMW have released its first offering for 2019, titled, Bum Bum featuring Davido and Zlatan.

Ahead of Davido's headline concert at the O2 Arena on January 27, the DMW boss has shared a new song building up to the event alongside the label's affiliate, Zlatan, who is also expected to perform at the concert.

Zlatan emerged as one of the revelation of 2018 with the rise of Zanku and he featured Davido on one of his end of the year singles, 'Osanle.' The duo have now paired for this new one that is already sounding like a certified banger from the very first listen.