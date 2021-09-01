RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dababy jumps on Wizkid's 'Essence'

The Nigerian song, which currently sits at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 continues to gather some pace.

American rapper DaBaby

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off his amazing verse on Kanye West's 'Jail,' American rapper, DaBaby has jumped on and released a video of his version of Wizkid's 'Essence,' a Freestyle.

Artist: Dababy

Song Title: Essence Freestyle

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: NIL

Date of release: September 1 2021

Label: TBD

Producer: Legendury Beatz

Video Director: TBD

You watch the video below;

DaBaby - "Essence" Freestyle (Official Video)

