Details/Takeaway: Fresh off his amazing verse on Kanye West's 'Jail,' American rapper, DaBaby has jumped on and released a video of his version of Wizkid's 'Essence,' a Freestyle.
Dababy jumps on Wizkid's 'Essence'
The Nigerian song, which currently sits at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 continues to gather some pace.
Recommended articles
The Nigerian song, which currently sits at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 continues to gather some pace.
Artist: Dababy
Song Title: Essence Freestyle
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: NIL
Date of release: September 1 2021
Label: TBD
Producer: Legendury Beatz
Video Director: TBD
You watch the video below;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng