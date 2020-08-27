Date: August 25, 2020

Song Title: Owo Ni Koko

Artist: Larry Gaaga featuring Umu Obiligbo

Genre: Afrobeat, Highlife

Producer: Richard Odeyemi

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Gaaga Muzik/Def Jam Africa/Universal Music

Details/Takeaway: To celebrate his birthday, Gaaga features Akunwafor Obiligbo and Okpuozor Obiligbo, popularly known as Umu Obiligbo on his first single since announcement of his signing to Def Jam Africa earlier in the year.

A statement from Def Jam reads, "Recorded during the lockdown, Larry Gaaga noticed that people spent all their lives proving to social media that they are wealthy but unable to maintain the lifestyle, “Owo Ni Koko” celebrates the hustler’s spirit, “Apply yourself to supply your wealth, only limitation is other material things you place heavy emphasis on.”"

The song was was written by Larry Gaaga, Umu Ubiligbo. The guitar was played by Fiokee.

You can play the song below;