Artist: The Kabal
Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'
The Kabal which comprises of Nigerian music legend 2baba and seasoned music executive and artist Larry Gaaga has teamed up with South African superstar group Mi Casa for a new single titled 'Bebe'.
Song Title: Bebe
Genre: Pop
Date of Release: February 10th, 2023
Producer: Sipho Phillemon Mphahlaza
Length: 4 minute 48 seconds
Features: 1 - Mi Casa
Label: Universal Music International Company Limited
Details/Takeaway: 2baba combines his incredible melody and songwriting with Mi Casa's rich musicality for a delightful song.
