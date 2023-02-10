ADVERTISEMENT
Larry Gaaga & 2baba team up with Mi Casa for new single 'Bebe'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Kabal which comprises of Nigerian music legend 2baba and seasoned music executive and artist Larry Gaaga has teamed up with South African superstar group Mi Casa for a new single titled 'Bebe'.

The Kabal feat Mi Casa - 'Bebe'
The Kabal feat Mi Casa - 'Bebe'

Artist: The Kabal

Song Title: Bebe

Genre: Pop

Date of Release: February 10th, 2023

Producer: Sipho Phillemon Mphahlaza

Song Art:

The Kabal feat Mi Casa - 'Bebe'
The Kabal feat Mi Casa - 'Bebe' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 4 minute 48 seconds

Features: 1 - Mi Casa

Label: Universal Music International Company Limited

Details/Takeaway: 2baba combines his incredible melody and songwriting with Mi Casa's rich musicality for a delightful song.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

